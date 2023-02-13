The Hindu FIC T10 cricket tourney from Feb. 16

February 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

T10 cricket fever is back. The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in collaboration with Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Hyderabad, is set to organise a T10 cricket tournament in three regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from February 16.

As the name suggests, each side will play 10 overs. The tournament for students from degree and engineering colleges is conducted at Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. All matches in the tournament are of knockout format.

Over 900 students with 64 teams (32 teams from Hyderabad, 16 teams each from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam), each consisting of 15 players, will be part of the tournament. Four matches per day will be played over a period of a week.

Students from prominent colleges in the three cities are participating in the tournament, with the venue being Pallavi Model Schools at Hyderabad, Alwar Das grounds at MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, and V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College at Kanuru, Vijayawada.

The winning team from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will play in the final for Andhra Pradesh. The tournament grand finale scheduled on February 26 will be played between the winners of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh here.

The tournament is sponsored by Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management as it completes 30 years in education field. Pallavi Model Schools, Hyderabad, and V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College at Vijayawada are venue partners.