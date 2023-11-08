HamberMenu
The Hindu FIC & SRM-AP Principals Meet Education conclave in Karimnagar

November 08, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Hindu FIC (Future India Club) and SRM AP University are conducting a Principals Meet- Education Conclave on Thursday at Hotel Prathima Regency, Bus Stand Road, Karimnagar.

This seminar is part of conclaves being held in Telangana and AP to involve the principals and educationalists in discussing on “Preparing the students for New Age Careers and NEP.”

The conclave is an interactive, informative, interesting forum for principals and coordinators to interact with eminent educationists/personalities, exchange information and put forth their views on the topic.

This conclave would start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 1 p.m. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, dean, Paari School of Business, P Vivekananda Shanmuganathan, School of Engineering and Sciences, Priyank Varma, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Siva Sankar Yellampalli, director, admissions, SRM University, will participate. The educationalists and principals from various schools and junior colleges can attend the programme. For registrations please contact: Ismail Pasha on 9885180513.

