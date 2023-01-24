The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair on Jan. 26

HamberMenu
January 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu EducationPlus’s International Education Fair will be held at Taj Vivanta in Begumpet on January 26. It will be inaugurated by UK Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen.

The 19th edition of the education fair will bring together expert delegates from consulates, over 50 top international universities and colleges under one roof. The fair will be a one-stop platform for aspiring students to gather information on overseas education. It will give them an opportunity to interact with colleges, universities, consulates and agencies from across the globe to gain a holistic idea of courses and colleges. Seminars and scholarships, visa counselling and financial assistance to students will be part of the fair.

A panel discussion on US and Indian Bank policies for education loans will give an insight into education loans, interest rates and the best available schemes. The education fair will also have a session on how to crack GRE/GMAT exam.

The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh. Venue partners are Christ University, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Kumaraguru Institutions and Loyola College, and Regional Banking Partner is SBI.

Registered students can take a free mock GRE/GMAT test at the venue. To register, check out the link http://bit.ly/IEF2023 or scan the QR code.

