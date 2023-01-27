The Hindu EducationPlus fair gets good response

January 27, 2023 08:44 am | Updated January 28, 2023 10:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu EducationPlus’s International Education Fair organised at Taj Vivanta received an overwhelming response on Thursday.

The fair was inaugurated by UK Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. He was accompanied by senior manager Global Business Development of MPOWER financing Supriyo Choudhury, co-founder and head of business of Learners Cortex Senthil Kumar Vinayagam, DGM of SBI digital and transaction business department (Hyderabad) Ravindra B. Gaurav, resident editor of The Hindu Telangana Ravi Reddy and business head of The Hindu Telangana P. Srikanth.

Mr. Owen highlighted the recognition the quality of education universities in UK offer to students. He also pointed out why one should pursue higher studies in the UK and listed out five reasons for choosing UK as the destination for higher studies. “The employability factor for foreign students in UK is much higher than other countries and nearly 83% of them feel that a degree from there will enable them to secure a job or a career,” he said.

The agreement between Indian and UK governments on mutual academic qualifications secures the eligibility criteria and seamless acceptance of UK qualifications back home in India. Further, affordability would play a vital role for many foreign students pursuing higher education in UK.

Besides, the UK universities guide students through a network of international community, faculty and mentors. The UK’s large Indian population creates a cultural bridge between the two countries.

A panel discussion on U.S. and Indian banks’ policies for education loans was also held that was moderated by M. Somasekhar, former associate editor with The Hindu Business Line. An educative and informative address to the audience on topics like ‘USA as an education hub and visa processing’ and ‘Financing your Education’ was also part of the programme.

The education fair also had a session on how to crack GRE/GMAT exam by Purusharth Agarwal, an instructor and editor at Learners Cortex, a partner of Magoosh. The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh. SBI is the regional banking partner.

