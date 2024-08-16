The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair kicks off seven-city tour 

The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair kicked off its seven-city tour here on Thursday with over 350 aspirants walking in with their parents and friends for a day packed with sessions on the nitty gritties to embark on their journey to study abroad.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen, delivering the keynote address, put it welcomingly: “International students are always welcome in the U.K. The country won’t be the same without them.”

Mr. Gareth, reiterating the U.K’.s new government’s attitude, said overseas education was an area that would strengthen links between the countries through learning and skill development. He said studying in the UK was unique because of the quality of education, high employability degrees, vibrant culture, and easy on the pocket.

Explaining the United States’ study abroad scene, Sahar Rafiq, adviser at EducationUSA, reminded that India surpassed China to become the largest host of international graduate students. International students from India increased by 35% in 2022-23, an all-time high of about 2.69 lakh.

She simplified the application process — from timelines, application basket, acceptance rate to statements of purpose and letters of recommendation.

Subha Shree from FES Study Abroad spoke to students on strategising the study abroad journey, Azahar Ali from British Council detailed the U.K. opportunities, and Mirrin Raikhan from Study in France unfolded France’s academic and cultural landscape.

The day progressed with aspirants sitting down with counsellors, representatives, and bank executives.

A panel discussion on financing higher education, moderated by The Hindu’s Education Editor Ravikanth Reddy, featured Vinod Kumar Kasthuri, DGM-Retail Loans – State Bank of India, SS Reddy, DGM- Retail Assets – Bank of Baroda and Chief Manager, Union Bank of India, Kottey Subba Rao.

The fair continues in Vijayawada on August 17 at Taj Vivanta, Bengaluru on August 19 and 20 at Christ University, Central campus and Kengeri campus, in Coimbatore on August 22 and 23 at Taj Vivanta and Kumaraguru College of Technology, in Chennai on August 25 and 26 at Loyola College, in Kochi on August 8 at Taj Vivanta, and Delhi on August 30 at Dr. Ambedkar Convention Centre.

Resident Editor, The Hindu Telangana, M. Ravi Reddy and General Manager (Advertisement Sales) Srikanth P, senior officials from Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, and State Bank of India were present.