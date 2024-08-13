ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Education Plus international education fair 2024

Published - August 13, 2024 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IEF logo | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus international education fair, spanning seven major cities in the country, will commence in Hyderabad on August 15 (Thursday).

The fair, presented by Fragomen Educational Services Study Abroad, and powered by Bank of Maharashtra, and Bank of Baroda, will be held at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet, from 10 a.m.

The event will bring a diverse group of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to provide guidance and offer opportunities for students aspiring to study abroad.

With a focus on personalised student interaction, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships, and financial assistance, the event aims to help students make an informed choice. The fair will also feature sessions with consulate education experts, the application processes and cultures of prospective countries.

UFLY slogan contest

Students can enroll in a UFLY slogan contest at the Unimoni stall and stand a chance to win travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes. Knowledge partners for the event include Education USA of the United States, British Council of the United Kingdom, and Campus France of France.

Associate partner HDFC Credila, forex and travel partner Unimoni and regional banking partner SBI will explain and assist students in their journey.

Candidates can register for the fair by logging on to: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

Sponsorship and stall enquiries can be made on 9962226550 and 9094041021.

