The Hindu cricket tourney is all about talent and excitement

February 23, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Bhavan’s Degree College emerged champions from the Hyderabad Region of The Hindu FIC VJIM T-20 cricket championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The excitement and passion of young talent, which featured in the ongoing The Hindu Future India Club-VJIM T-10 cricket championship, reached business end with the winners emerging from the regional centres of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Widely appreciated for the way the whole event was conducted, Bhavan’s Degree College, winner of the Hyderabad leg, Lakireddy Balreddy College of Engineering, champions of Vijayawada and GVP Engineering College of Visakhapatnam, winners from the port city, will vie for the top honours.

The format is that winners of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will play each other and the winner of that match will take on Hyderabad in the finals at Pallavi International School at Gandipet on February 26 (Sunday).

The fact that 64 teams with 960 players are taking part in the tournament, which started on February 16, bears testimony to the interest the tourney generated.

The event is being sponsored by Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, and Pallavi International School is the venue partner.

