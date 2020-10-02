The exodus continues as submergence looms

Mallannasagar oustees relocated to temporary accommodation

Nagulapally Venkatesh, a married man is in late 20s with three children lives with his father Nagulapally Lingam (55) and his septuagenarian grandfather Anjaiah in Etigaddakishtapur of Toguta mandal. Etigaddakishtapur is one of the villages submerging under Mallannasagar reservoir.

On September 4, the families of Venkatesh and 10 others vacated the village and shifted to double bedroom houses constructed at Lakshmapur. They were given temporary accommodation there with a promise that they would be allotted houses/ house sites at Sangapur. While Venkatesh wanted to have a house constructed by the government in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony under package for oustees, both Lingam and Anjaiah opted for money of ₹ 5.04 lakh in lieu of houses being constructed by the government.

After Rampur and Laxmapur under Mallannasagar, this was the first major shift of oustees from the native village. “Our houses are almost on the bund and it was not possible to construct the bund without demolishing our houses. Hence, the officials asked us to vacate and we were shown temporary accommodation here. However, registration papers of our houses were not yet handed over to us,” Venkatesh told The Hindu.

As the construction of Kondapochammasagar was already completed and oustees got accommodated at Tunkibollaram, the administration of Siddipet has been focusing on getting the villages under Mallannasagar vacated. As part of that, some families from Etigaddakishtapur got vacated and now the focus is on Erravalli and Singaram in Kondapaka mandal. Both these submerging villages fall under the limits of Gajwel Assembly constituency while other villages are under Dubbak Assembly constituency where by-elections are scheduled on November 3.

“Tahasildars – Rameswar and Bal Reddy – have been entrusted with the responsibility of getting both Erravalli and Singaram vacated. Commence the process within one week,” Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said.