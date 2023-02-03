The director who brought families to cinema halls

February 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

John Travolta’s “Saturday Night Fever” released in 1977 and Mithun Chakraborty’s “Disco Dancer” hit the screens in 1982.

Wedged between these two landmark films was K. Viswanath’s Sankarabharanam in 1980. In 1979, top grossing Telugu movies were the NTR-starrer “Vetagadu” and “Driver Ramudu”. Up against these film currents, K. Viswanath quietly re-framed the Telugu film industry. At a time when star power was the main pull for getting audiences into cinema halls, he turned the story into a hero.

“The narrative structure of his movies was very very different. He brought in a new kind of sensibility to films. Telugu audiences really appreciated Sankarabharanam as the movie ran for more than one year in many theatres,” says Uma Bhrugubanda, who teaches at the Department of Cultural Studies at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

“You can say he brought in families and the older generation into cinema halls. My grandfather who must have seen 3-4 films in his entire lifetime, came to see Sankarabharanam in 1980 in Vijayawada,” says Sridhar Sattiraju, a film connoisseur about the impact of Viswanath on cinema audiences.

The change in perception for the audience was spelt out at the outset. In a period where Telugu film posters had actors with lipstick, rouged cheeks and bouffant hairstyles, Sankarabharanam had an ageing actor in front of a mike. Another poster in Vijayawada’s Apsara theatre had the musical instrument veena on one side and a long text alongside it.

Siri Siri Muvva had an actress dancing in front of a temple, Sagara Sangamam had a bare-torsoed actor in a dance pose, and Swati Muthyam had an actor running in the rain with a brolly. Before that, Viswanath experimented with writing when he adapted Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment into Neram Siksha with Krishna in the lead. These were the efforts that defined the ‘craftsman’.

“Viswanath began looking at middle class families and women audiences. Women-centric movies were there in the 50s but that had changed to hero-centric movies when Viswanath began making movies. Sagara Sangamam’s theme was novel with a struggling male dancer, a married heroine and a poet. He crafted these into a new kind of stories,” says Ms. Bhrugubanda who feels it is an under-appreciated film in Viswanath’s oeuvre.

But it was the classical arts that got a play in Viswanath’s movies. “It is not just classic arts like music, singing and dance that were a draw. His stories would inevitably involve classic use of language and grammar that had an appeal beyond the story,” says K. Sujana who watched Sankarabharanam in Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district in 1980.