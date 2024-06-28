The ‘Dial 100’ disconnect

On June 13, Saritha was winding up household chores and preparing to join her elder brother and parents in the agriculture fields around noon when a neighbour came running to her. Breathless with urgency, he told the 15-year-old girl that her family members were being attacked by a group of relatives over an alleged land dispute.

The worried teenager left her unfinished work and rushed to the crop fields near her home in Chinnaporla village in Utkoor mandal of Telangana’s Narayanapet district, nearly 180 km from Hyderabad. From a distance, she saw her brother Sanjeev (28) surrounded by a few people and being beaten up. As she inched closer, the screams of the mob grew shriller.

“I tried to stop the attackers but in vain. Most of them were our relatives and acquaintances living in our vicinity,” Saritha alleges. Realising that Sanjeev’s life was in grave danger, she picked up his mobile phone lying on the ground and decided to make use of the ‘Dial 100’ emergency response facility.

“The phone kept ringing but there was no response. Then I started recording a video of the attack on the same phone,” she shares, adding that the assailants even threatened her to stop recording. “They beat Sanjeev anna with wooden logs as he screamed for help. Any other person of average built would have died following one blow but he could resist them for some time since he was strong,” she says, fighting back tears.

Her mother, Kavitha, also tried to intervene and save Sanjeev but “ended up getting thrashed as well”, she adds.

After Sanjeev lost consciousness, the assailants fled the scene. Saritha says she dialled 100 again for help, but it failed to get connected.

An hour later, a constable of the nearby Utkoor police station arrived at the spot. Since four-wheelers could not reach the spot from the village, a tractor was arranged with the help of village sarpanch Ravinder Reddy.

Initially, Sanjeev was taken to Makthal government hospital. From there, he was shifted to Mahbubnagar government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. “I later realised that even Sanjeev anna had resorted to Dial 100 from his phone. But no policeman turned up. If the police had responded in time, his life could have been saved,” she says.

This chilling murder of Sanjeev in Chinnaporla village, eight kilometres off Makthal town on national highway 167 in Narayanpet, sent shockwaves across the State. A purported video clip of Sanjeev being thrashed with wooden logs went viral, triggering shock among people. As reports surfaced that the police failed to respond to SOS calls from both the victim and his sister, authorities were forced to introspect.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, whose Kodangal assembly constituency includes four mandals under Narayanpet district, took a serious view of the criticism of the police’s failure to respond to SOS calls in this case. His reaction spurred the police top brass into action, prompting them to investigate the details of the case and ascertain if their personnel were at fault.

Handling emergency calls

Telangana police, during their year-end interactions with the media, often boast about their robust Dial 100 system for emergency contact. A call made from a landline or mobile phone reaches the Dial 100 centre, located at the Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) campus on the northern fringes of Hyderabad. The receiver at Dial 100 notes down the information provided by the caller and then dispatches the details to the police personnel operating from there.

Given the synchronisation of technology with the different service providers of mobile and landline phones, the dispatcher rings up the police patrolling team (Blue Colts or four-wheeler patrolling vehicle teams) deployed close to the caller’s location. Along with the phone calls, location details of the caller pop up on the tabs provided to the patrolling teams.

These details are simultaneously sent to the Station House Officer and Police Control Room of the relevant unit. The unit officers, such as Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police, regularly review the calls received through Dial 100 and assess the response time. Thanks to improved road infrastructure and communication signal systems, the police are able to respond more quickly to calls in urban areas compared to rural locations.

In this case, inquiries revealed that the first call was received by the Utkoor police Blue Colt team. Constable Shiva, who received the alert from Dial 100, alerted sub-inspector (SI) Srinivasulu. At that time, he was in a meeting with the staff discussing how to clear under-investigation cases. For inexplicable reasons, the SI allegedly instructed the constable not to worry about the call and attend to it later.

“Despite being informed about trouble brewing between two parties, the SI casually brushed the matter aside,” says Multi-Zone-II Inspector General of Police (IGP) G. Sudhir Babu. The IGP also found fault with Makthal Circle Inspector Chandrashekhar, noting that the latter too failed to adequately respond to the situation.

Inadequate or no response from the police on Dial 100 is not completely unheard of. For various reasons, citizens dissatisfied with police response are often unwilling to come forward due to fear of being targeted.

Take the example of Srinivas Reddy (name changed), residing in a gated community near Khajipally in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad. After noticing some residents from nearby colonies drinking in public places, he turned to Dial 100 for a solution. However, there was no response from the police. “This happened a couple of months ago. I faced this situation twice,” he recalls, expressing fear that the lower-rung police staff may not keep his identity anonymous.

‘Glitches’ in the system

A curious aspect of the Chinnaporla murder case is that even a woman from the mob accused of killing Sanjeev made a similar complaint. Aruna, the wife of one of prime accused Auto Sanjappa, claimed in a video clip recorded by local journalist Venkatramulu that she called Dial 100 two to three times, but “none responded” when Sanjeev was allegedly attacking her husband.

Narayanpet Superintendent of Police Yogesh Gautham’s findings suggest there may be a technical glitch in Dial 100 service. “The phone said to have been used by Saritha shows more than one call was made to Dial 100. But our records show only one call being received from that phone around 12.50 p.m.that day,” he says.

“On paper, all that could be true. But here is a case where the kin of the victim and even the accused are complaining that calls made to Dial 100 never got connected,” says T. Rudra Reddy, a lawyer of Telangana High Court.

“Technically there could be a sound system in place, but in this case, the police top brass should agree that the sub-inspector, for reasons best known to him and his superiors, ignored to respond even after specifically receiving an SOS call,” he observes.

The fatal blow

Chinnaporla is an otherwise peaceful village. It lies between Makthal town and Utkoor mandal headquarters, connected by a tar road dotted by ditches caused by heavy rains.

As one approaches the village, the road is flanked by vast tracts of agricultural lands where cotton and paddy are the predominant crops, offering serene vistas on both sides. Occasionally, one might catch a glimpse of herds of deer. With a population exceeding 4,000, the village boasts a diverse mix of communities.

Despite having dedicated water resources, a majority of villagers rely on rain-fed agriculture for their livelihood. They depend heavily on borewell machines to access underground water for farming. Male members of the Dalit community cultivate their own land and often engage in masonry work in nearby Makthal, situated near the Karnataka border.

During the sowing season, every family member takes part in cultivation, a period when disputes over land ownership often resurface with claims and counterclaims. A few years ago, tensions escalated into clashes between two communities over a land dispute, which were eventually brought under control.

Everything was going smoothly between the families of Sanjeev and the alleged assailants until a few years ago.

The roots of the land dispute trace back to Pedda Shourappa’s grandfather, the late Laxmappa who divided his land among the sons of his two wives. Laxmappa had married Souramma of Chinnaporla, and they had a son named Sanjappa, who inherited five acres of agricultural land in the village. After her death, Laxmappa married Thippamma and had two sons, Chinna Shourappa and Pedda Shourappa. Using earnings from his masonry work in Hyderabad, he bought four more acres in the same village.

Sanjappa, who died eight years ago, left behind two sons, Guttappa and Auto Sanjappa. Laxmappa distributed his total nine acres among his three sons, each receiving three acres. As per Laxmappa’s will, Sanjappa’s share included three acres from the initial five-acre piece of land. The remaining two acres from this piece, plus the four acres from another plot, were allotted to Chinna Shourappa and Pedda Shourappa.

Recent trouble began when Guttappa and Auto Sanjappa contested the distribution of their grandfather’s property. They allegedly said that Laxmappa had unfairly divided the nine acres among his three sons when it should have been equally split between his two wives, Souramma and Thippamma, with each receiving 4.5 acres, explains Makthal Circle Inspector Chandrashekhar, who is investigating the homicide case.

The Utkoor police have arrested 15 people, including six women, for the alleged murder of Sanjeev. Another person, Venkatappa, who sustained head injuries from an axe attack by Pedda Shourappa, has also been named as an accused. He would be arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the Shourappa brothers, with action pending against them. The Shourappa family, devastated by the loss of their loved one over a land dispute, is still reeling under shock.

Nearby, the locked houses of their rivals, guarded by a police picket, present a grim scene. Almost all families connected to Guttappa and Auto Sanjappa fled their homes after learning of Sanjeev’s death. Policemen in olive-green uniform stand guard to prevent any retaliation by the grief-stricken bereaved family.

When Sanjeev’s 22-year-old widow Anitha steps into the yard of their house, she is greeted by the sight of lathi-wielding policemen patrolling the area. For her, Dial 100, response time, police explanations, and security measures mean zilch. She is more worried about the future of her two sons, one of whom is about to turn one. While her in-laws’ family is seeking government assistance, she silently swallows her tears.