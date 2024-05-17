ADVERTISEMENT

The death and disappearance of migrant workers
Premium

Published - May 17, 2024 06:20 am IST

Lakhs of marginalised people, often from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal come to Hyderabad every year to eke out a living at construction sites. They live hard lives, and are the unseen workers of a city driven by money and power, finds Siddharth Kumar Singh

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Not in memory: Without a permanent place to stay, a regular source of income, and knowledge of the local language, migrant workers in Hyderabad live on the edge while the bricks they lay become landmarks in cities. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

On May 15, Udal Yadav, a 37-year-old migrant worker, sat outside the mortuary of the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. He was waiting for the post-mortem results of his relatives, who were victims of a construction-site wall collapse at Bachupally in Hyderabad, after the recent rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven people, including a four-year-old child, died on May 8, after the wall collapsed on the migrant workers’ tenements. All of them hailed from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. It has put the spotlight on the risks that migrant workers are forced to take, when they leave their homes and come to work, unprotected by State or employer, in chaotic urban centres.

“It has been some days since the accident, yet the building owner where we were employed, has not reached out with any assistance. I earn Rs. 800 daily, but today, I could not work as I have been here at the hospital. I am not sure how I will make up for this loss,” Yadav says.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 9 p.m., the doctors handed over the bodies to the police, who in turn gave them to the friends and families of the deceased. Transporting the bodies to their hometowns would take Rs. 50,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One worker remarked, “If I labour on a site for six months, this is all I will be able to save.” The families and fellow workers of the victims were unable to proceed and transport a single body due to the exorbitant transportation expenses.

While the workers engaged in dialogue with the police, a man approached them and handed over a letter written by the building owner. Unable to understand Telugu, the workers sought assistance from the police to translate its contents.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the letter, on behalf of the Twin Cities’ Contractors’ Association, the building owner offered his condolences and proposed a compensation of Rs. 11.5 lakh per victim.

“Immediate assistance of Rs. 50,000 will be provided to facilitate the transportation of bodies to their native villages, with the remaining Rs. 11 lakh to be disbursed via cheque upon presentation of a family member’s identity proof,” a policeman said, while reading the letter aloud.

Finally, after spending almost 12 hours outside the mortuary, the workers left.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time that migrant workers had died in Hyderabad. In March 2022, up to 11 from Bihar were killed in a blaze at a timber depot. Today, it is difficult to find the site of the fire mishap that claimed their lives. There are no memorials, nothing to remember them by.

Without a permanent place to stay, a regular source of income, and knowledge of the local language, migrants live on the edge while the bricks they lay become landmarks in cities. The lives of migrant workers remain unchanged, whether they are hired to construct a three-floor apartment or a towering 40-storeyed high-rise.

Toiling from dawn to dusk

Work on a construction site begins at 8 a.m., extending up to 5 p.m. mostly, and does not stop for temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Basic amenities — clean water, sanitation, and electricity — are missing, leaving them vulnerable to disease and discomfort. Falling ill is a luxury they cannot afford; a single day off from work can mean a missed meal for their families. At a construction site, where babies lie in the sun, dust and debris is everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Telangana’s Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, there are an estimated 5 to 6 lakh migrant workers currently employed in different parts of the State. The number was eight to 10 lakh before the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official.

On the Yousufguda-Madhura Nagar road, hundreds of labourers congregate along the roadside, hopeful of a contractor offering them some work, ensuring a day’s sustenance. These labourers not only include construction workers but also individuals skilled in carpentry, painting, and plumbing.

“I live in Krishna Nagar with my husband and his two brothers. We come here daily hoping for work, but, not every day brings us joy,” shared Sunita, a labourer hailing from Samastipur, Bihar. “In this relentless heat, we endure hours of waiting until someone approaches us with work.”

She highlighted the challenges faced by women: “Life is difficult for everyone, but men have the advantage of diversifying into painting and carpentry. In contrast, women like us are often given the repetitive task of transporting materials from one location to another. Also, we are paid less than men.”

Ameen Shah, who hails from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, is presently employed as a worker at a 40-storeyed residential project at Abids. “If we work on such sites and don’t have alternative accommodation, we are typically provided shelter within the premises,” he explained. “For us, it becomes a home for the next few years as these projects usually take two to three years until completion.”

However, the issue of wages persists. Ameen said that his role as a Plaster of Paris (PoP) worker, while integral to the site, is not directly tied to the construction process, resulting in lower wages. He earns Rs. 500 per day. “My work commences once the walls or ceilings are prepared, and because of this, individuals in this line of work are paid less compared to other construction workers,” he said.

Now 35 years old, he recalled his journey since leaving his hometown at 20, to settle in Hyderabad. “Back then, Hyderabad wasn’t witnessing the emergence of such towering structures, and developers or builders weren’t organised to provide support for workers like us,” he reminisced.

“When I first started working, my daily wage was Rs. 65-Rs. 70. After 15 years of labour across different cities, I now earn Rs. 500 per day. Back then Rs. 65 was sufficient to make ends meet, unlike today’s Rs. 500 per day,” he added.

Ameen currently lives in a rented accommodation at Himayat Nagar with his wife and their five-year-old child. “If I were alone, I could consider staying at the construction site, but I can’t expose my wife and child to the constant dust and pollution there,” he explained. “Our house rent is Rs. 5,000 per month.” Initially, his wife too worked at a construction site, but with no one to take care of their child, she now stays home with him.

On his last visit to his hometown, Ameen’s 23-year-old cousin, Salman, joined him in Hyderabad to work together at the Abids site. “I arrived in Hyderabad only six months ago, and since I am currently working as a site helper, my daily wage is Rs. 300,” Salman said.

Salman finished school in his hometown, but was unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints. Prior to arriving in Hyderabad, he engaged in various odd jobs in small towns near his village. “Initially, I stayed with Ameen, but later, being single, I opted to move into the accommodation provided at the construction site,” he said.

Most of these workers did not visit their hometowns to vote for the Lok Sabha elections, citing the impracticality of such a decision when it comes to their livelihoods. The primary problems were the long travel time and logistical challenges. For instance, workers from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar would need to endure a two-day train journey to reach cities like Gorakhpur or Patna, and then proceed to their hometowns, before repeating the same arduous journey back to Hyderabad. “Moreover, with peak travel season, even those who made reservations 120 days in advance, struggled to secure tickets,” a worker said.

Welfare moves

In 2014, the Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (TBOCWWB) was established by the State government in accordance with Section 18 (1) of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ (RE&CS) Act, 1996. The primary objective of the board is to advocate for the welfare of construction workers, ensuring they are provided with safe working conditions and essential facilities. Additionally, the board extends support for healthcare services and offers assistance in case of accidents or emergencies.

The board has classified 54 types of workers under the umbrella term “construction worker,” whereby registration with the board renders them eligible for various welfare schemes. A total of 11 such schemes are offered to these registered workers. These include financial assistance such as Rs. 30,000 under the Marriage Gift Scheme for unmarried women, Rs. 30,000 as maternity benefit for the wives of male workers, Rs. 6 lakh as relief for fatal accidents, and Rs. 80,000 as relief for fatal accidents for unregistered workers.

Nodal officer for Migrant Workers in Telangana L. Chaturvedi said, “In the Bachupally accident, the deceased workers were not registered with the board. Therefore, the government provided Rs. 50,000 as compensation along with Rs. 30,000 towards funeral expenses.”

“To register with the board, a worker only needs to pay Rs. 50 for a one-time membership, with an additional Rs. 60 for a five-year subscription, totalling Rs. 110. We consistently encourage contractors and builder associations in Hyderabad and throughout the State to ensure their workers are registered with us. Additionally, we conduct routine inspections at construction sites to verify compliance with the prescribed rules and regulations,” said the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

The death and disappearance of migrant workers

Siddharth Kumar Singh
You're in this story

Spotlight- Telangana

Spotlight

Drugs, deception, and the Hyderabad police’s drive to dismantle a vast network

Lavpreet Kaur
Spotlight

Hyderabad’s tall towers battle thirst

B. Pradeep
Spotilght

Plot and plunder | Land grabbing cases in Telangana

Spotlight | Telangana’s pill predicament

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana spotlight: In the gulf of despair

P. Sridhar

Telangana in the grip of intoxication and addiction

Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar

The bitter battle of sweet lime farmers

P. Laxma Reddy

A village divided by a three-foot road

B. Pradeep

Telangana caught in a growing web of deceit

Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
SPOTLIGHT

A long road to justice for the Gond tribal community in Telangana

Marri Ramu
Spotlight

In the shadows of a not-so-petty predicament in Telangana

Syed Mohammed
SPOTLIGHT

Telangana’s Sircilla power loom weavers in a knot

P. Sridhar
Spotlight

A tangle in Pillalamarri’s triumph tale

V. Swathi

Six murders, one sinister betrayal

Marri Ramu
Spotlight

From iron fences to open doors 

Naveen Kumar
InFocus

When Tank Bund was out of bounds for Hyderabadis 

Serish Nanisetti

Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations

S B Vijaya Mary
Spotlight

Hyderabad poll turnout: Voter apathy or systemic flaw?

V. Swathi

New wave, new wins: Newcomers in Telangana Assembly

Ravi Reddy,P. Sridhar

Banyans of Chevella in Telangana live for another day

V. Swathi

Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad

Ravi Reddy

Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes

Serish Nanisetti
Spotlight

Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls

Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev

Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar

V. Swathi
Spotlight

Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

When school hostels dish out health concerns

Marri Ramu
SPOTLIGHT

Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 

Naveen Kumar
Spotlight

On a doli and a prayer 

P. Sridhar
Spotlight

A hospital in search of a cure 

Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
Spotlight

Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa

B. Pradeep

The agonising wait for a house in Telangana

P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
Spotlight

Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime

Naveen Kumar

Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment

V. Swathi
Spotlight

The force of the flood in Telangana

Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
Telangana spotlight

Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Back to the future

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians

B. Pradeep
SPOTLIGHT

Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 

M. Rajeev

The Green Metro Line blues

V. Geetanath

Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul

Naveen Kumar
Spotlight

Not the end of the road

Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh

Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport

B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar

Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner

B. Pradeep

Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 

V. Swathi

Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life

Serish Nanisetti

TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad

Serish Nanisetti
Telangana spotlight

The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Call for zero tolerance to ragging

P. Sridhar

Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing

P. Sridhar

Unleashing deforestation

V. Swathi
SPOTLIGHT

The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC

Marri Ramu
SPOTLIGHT

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level

Marri Ramu

Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Playing with fire, risking lives

V. Swathi

What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Spotlight

Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Spotlight

Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 

Marri Ramu

Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food

Serish Nanisetti

Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Rush for booster dose

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Unlocking growth in tier II cities  

N. RAVI KUMAR

Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens

Serish Nanisetti

Stepwells to snag heritage tag?

Serish Nanisetti

GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Primary Health Centres under lens

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight |

Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum

V. Swathi
Spotlight | Telangana

Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis

P. Sridhar

Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens

V. Swathi

Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD

V. Geetanath

Pigeons make this metro station their home

V. Swathi

The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination

Ravi Reddy

Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists

Ravi Reddy
Spotlight- Telangana

Valley of Growth

N. RAVI KUMAR

E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy

Ravi Reddy
SPOTLIGHT |

In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 

M. Rajeev

Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda

Serish Nanisetti

Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms

V. Swathi

Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues

Ravi Reddy

Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs

M. Rajeev

Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up

P. Sujatha Varma

Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush

S. Murali

Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara

B. Madhugopal

What ails welfare hostels in Telangana

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools

P. Sridhar

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

V. Swathi

MMTS: Affordable but few takers

V. Geetanath

Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II

V. Geetanath

Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s

Serish Nanisetti

All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?

Serish Nanisetti

Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

Deluge of woes for farmers

Marri Ramu

Flood fear gripped villagers

K Shiva Shanker

Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam

P. Sridhar

Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Tips and tricks to crack Civils

Syed Mohammed

Sportive parents, triumphant daughters

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive

P. Sridhar

English aura for government schools in Telangana 

R. Ravikanth Reddy

‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’

R. Avadhani

The NIMZ bedlam

R. Avadhani

Grappling with losses

Syed Mohammed

TSRTC rides on social media

Syed Mohammed

Weathering the storm

Syed Mohammed

Boulevard of broken dreams

Abhinay Deshpande

Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature

Abhinay Deshpande

Healthcare in the gutter

K Shiva Shanker

Drug addiction debilitating Telangana

Marri Ramu

Liquor addiction crippling families

Marri Ramu

New seat of power hanging in the air

M. Rajeev

Power play vs people’s privacy

Marri Ramu

NOT A CLASS APART

Serish Nanisetti

Entrapped by financial distress and debt

K Shiva Shanker

A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb

V. Swathi

Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Where have the blackbucks bolted?

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Lost for words

Serish Nanisetti

Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues

M. Rajeev

En route to the promised land

M. Rajeev

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US