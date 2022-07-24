The case of the missing helmet

Accused stole victim’s helmet suspecting it would save latter’s life in accident

Parashuramulu was confident that his plot to kill Srinivas by ramming his bike with a four-wheeler was fool-proof, but had a suspicion that the victim might escape if he wore a helmet.

“Moreover, the accused thought it would be difficult to identify Srinivas in the night if the latter wore a helmet,” said Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana. Narrating how the Karimnagar police cracked the sensational ‘accident-turned-murder’ case, the Commissioner said Parashuramulu did not want his plan go haywire at any cost.

“So, a day ahead of carrying out the scheme, Parashuramulu went to the house of Srinivas, stole the helmet which the latter had kept on the bike and returned to his place,” Mr. Satyanarayana explained. The accused had reportedly admitted this in his confession. The investigators too recovered Srinivas’ helmet from the house of Parashuramulu based on the latter’s admission.

Announcing arrest of Dubbasi Parashuramulu, a car driver and prime accused in the case, along with his two aides Mamidi Venu and Bollam Sridhar, the police said recovery of the helmet was crucial evidence in the case. The kingpin wanted to kill Srinivas. But the latter’s wife Rushyeendramuni died, after battling for life having sustained critical injuries.

Even Srinivas believed someone accidentally hit his bike and sped away. “Analysis of video footage of some surveillance cameras showed a four-wheeler stalking the bike for nearly two km,” said Karimangar ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Rao explained that the four-wheeler was seen slowing down whenever the bike in the front moved slowly. All this evidence confirmed it was a not a road accident but a case of murder, he said. Srinivas never had an iota of suspicion on Parashuramulu.

For days together, he could not give any lead to investigators about the possible suspects even after police confirmed that it was a murder. During a casual conversation, he told the police that once Parashuramulu threatened to take vengeance over his role in a land dispute.

The police got his mobile phone number and the subsequent scientific analysis of the call data record reportedly established his complicity.