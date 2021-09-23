The birds are their lifeline

SANGAREDDY

23 September 2021 22:41 IST

Duo from Tamil Nadu travels hundreds of kilometres to trade in birds

Where there is a will there is a way! There are many ways to eke out a livelihood and if you have the will to rough it out, life becomes smooth sailing.

Meet Rajender and Ganesh, both in their late 30s, who have come all the way from Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu, about 1,000 kilometres from here. On Tuesday morning, they were busy arranging the birds they had brought with them. The birds are cooped up in nets so that they will not fly or run away.

They have put up nets on the upper side also so that birds have no escape route. The birds include Jenivala, Kadakanath, Giri Raja, country chicken (naatu kollu) and baby ducks.

Advertising

Advertising

For each trip, they start their journey with about 1,000 birds and sell them across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The birds are transported in a van from one place to another, and they do business for a couple of days and depending on demand, it would be extended. The feed for birds is also carried by them so that it would not be a problem for them.

“Every year we travel for about 10 months and do our business. These birds are our lifeline and we are making a living on this. We buy these birds from local farms at our native place. There is a good response from the public at several places,” Mr. Ganesh told The Hindu.