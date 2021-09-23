Telangana

The birds are their lifeline

Different birds on sale on the outskirts of Sangareddy.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Where there is a will there is a way! There are many ways to eke out a livelihood and if you have the will to rough it out, life becomes smooth sailing.

Meet Rajender and Ganesh, both in their late 30s, who have come all the way from Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu, about 1,000 kilometres from here. On Tuesday morning, they were busy arranging the birds they had brought with them. The birds are cooped up in nets so that they will not fly or run away.

They have put up nets on the upper side also so that birds have no escape route. The birds include Jenivala, Kadakanath, Giri Raja, country chicken (naatu kollu) and baby ducks.

For each trip, they start their journey with about 1,000 birds and sell them across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The birds are transported in a van from one place to another, and they do business for a couple of days and depending on demand, it would be extended. The feed for birds is also carried by them so that it would not be a problem for them.

“Every year we travel for about 10 months and do our business. These birds are our lifeline and we are making a living on this. We buy these birds from local farms at our native place. There is a good response from the public at several places,” Mr. Ganesh told The Hindu.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2021 10:42:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/the-birds-are-their-lifeline/article36639030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY