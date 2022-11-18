The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination

November 18, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - NAGARJUNASAGAR (Nalgonda dt.)

An eco-adventure tourism destination could be added to the list of tourist places, if the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) plans to develop Chakaligattu island in midst of River Krishna near Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

Apart from the popular World’s largest masonary dam Nagarjunasagar across River Krishna, the TSTDC has developed a prestigious Buddhist Tourist Destination - Buddhavanam – in an extent of 274 Acres.

But, the tourism officials have set their eyes on an island close to Nagarjunakonda known as Chakaligattu. Spread across 407 acres compared to 110 acres Nagarjunakonda, officials point out that its 10 kms from Vijay Vihara Boating point and less than two kms from Nagarjunakonda.

The advantage of Chakaligattu Island is that it’s located amidst the huge reservoir of Nagarjunasagar which has a maximum plain area and serves as a tourist destination with its huge tourist potential, said the officials who visited the virgin island recently. The Managing Director B. Manohar Rao, Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah and Dr. E Sivanagi Reddy, Buddhist expert Consultant visited the island to explore the feasibility of promoting it as a preferred tourist destination.

As per sources, the construction of a suspension bridge between the Nagarjuna Konda and Chakaligattu would offer a thrilling experience to tourists. This apart, it could become a much sought-after destination for nature lovers, trekkers, Buddhist tourists, wilderness lovers, wanderlusts and leisure tourists of not only Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also for the international tourists who would like to stay one or a few over-nights. The island with its calm and serene atmosphere is more suitable for spiritual pursuits and rejuvenation activities, says Mr. Laxmaiah.

Tourism officials feel that Chakaligattu island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project and the journey on the waters by sophisticated and well-furnished boats, trekking and adventure activities on the Island and an awesome walk on the proposed suspension bridge would turn famous Nagarjunasagar into a world class Tourist destination.

Nagajuna Konda, still a preferred must visit spot

Nagarjuna Konda, an island named after the Madhyamika Philosopher, Acharya Nagarjuna, is located between the two banks of the river Krishna. Nagarjuna Konda, with an archaeological Museum, the reconstructed Buddhist structure and a Medieval fortification is a popular destination for both general and Buddhist Tourists. It also attracts national and international tourists, particularly from South-East Asian Countries including Sri Lanka.

The museum houses prehistoric stone tools, early historical cultural material and Buddhist antiquities, sculptures and inscriptions belonging to the Ikshwaku times (3 AD). Most of the tourists who visit Nagarjuna Konda originate from Hyderabad and are day trippers who visit and depart on the same day after their visit to Nagarjuna Konda museum and reconstructed monuments on the Island and at Anupu located on the right bank.

