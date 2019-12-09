Thalassemia wards mooted at Red Cross units across the State

Red Cross is working with charity motto and has been able to save many lives, observed Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Red Cross should reach out to more people by extending its services. Efforts are on to set up exclusive Thalassemia wards at all Red Cross units across the State. The Warangal chapter stands in the forefront in offering more services to the people, she said.

The Governor lauded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for including Thalassemia in Arogyasri programme. The Arogyasri of the State government and Ayushman Bharat of the Central government are a great gifts to underprivileged in the country. Ms. Tamilisai planted saplings at the Red Cross building and laid foundation for an exclusive building for Thalassemia ward.

Later she visited the historic Thousand Pillar temple where she was accorded traditional welcome by the priests and Endowment Department officials. She went round the temple and was thrilled at the exquisite carvings of the Kakatiya era temple. She offered special prayers to Rudreswara Swamy.

Earlier in the day, she was welcomed by the district Collector P. J. Patil, city police commissioner V Ravinder, ministers Errabelly Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod and MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar and others.

Later in the evening, the Governor visited the ancient Bhadrakali temple and offered special prayers to the deity. She was given traditional welcome and blessings by the Veda pundits.

After that the Governor went to the historic Warangal Fort where she witnessed the specially arranged sound and light show. The district officials who accompanied her apprised her of the development programmes taking place in the district. Ms. Tamilisai would leave for Bhupalpally district on Tuesday morning.