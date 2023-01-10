Thakre to arrive in Hyderabad to settle the Congress boat

January 10, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - hyderabad

Newly appointed AICC incharge for Telangana, Manickrao Thakre will be arriving in Hyderabad on a two-day visit on Wednesday to sort out the differences among the party leaders even as seniors have sought separate time for interaction with him.

During his first visit, Mr. Thakre is likely to have separate interaction with all top leaders from both groups and the seniors have already made it clear that they would prefer one-on-one meeting to explain their point of view. Former PCC chief V. Hanmantha Rao said he would prefer a separate meeting and so do other leaders.

Mr. Thakre was appointed incharge in place of Mr. Manickam Tagore against whom a group of senior leaders had lodged complaints that he was siding with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and was unable to bring about a truce between the ‘warring groups’ who were divided over Mr. Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning accusing him of sidelining the seniors.

Seniors are likely to demand equal importance in party activities as they feel Mr. Revanth Reddy has been taking unilateral decisions without consulting them. The recent appointment of committee members including general secretaries and district presidents further divided the already divided leaders with everyone showing their accusing finger towards Mr. Tagore.

“We hope Mr. Thakre with his seniority and experience in the party affairs will bring all of them together to take on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti. The Congress is still in a position to give the ruling party a run for its money despite the BJP getting strengthened in new areas,” a senior leader hoped.