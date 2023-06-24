ADVERTISEMENT

Thakare calls on Jana and Uttam as rumours do the rounds of their unhappiness with the party

June 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare called on former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday with reports emerging that they were being wooed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to counter the joinings into the Congress.

Mr. Thakare called on Mr. Jana Reddy and held discussions with him on the party and the strategies to be adopted with the elections around. He reportedly raised the rumours of Mr. Jana Reddy’s son being wooed by the BRS which the latter rejected outright. Mr. Reddy was said to have explained that these were rumours floated against him.

Later, he called on Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is undergoing treatment for some ailment, at his residence. The issue of BRS wooing him was apparently raised and Mr. Uttam was said to have blamed some people within the party for floating such rumours to damage his reputation.

Mr. Thakare later said that the BRS was spreading these rumours realising that its graph was drastically sliding down. He said people had already decided to throw out the BRS and that was why the Congress was getting stronger by the day. He also claimed that BRS and BJP were working together as was evident in the Union Ministers giving appointment to Mr. K.T. Rama Rao on the day when the opposition parties were holding a unity meeting.

