Telangana CM slams KCR for skipping Assembly debate on Krishna waters

February 12, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has criticised Opposition leader and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not participating in the important debate on Krishna water issue in the assembly on Monday.

Krishna water was the lifeline of Telangana and people of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and other districts were dependent on it, he said, adding, “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is, however, hiding in his farm house and not coming to the Assembly.” The Chief Minister made this comment while intervening in the more than five-hour debate on the Krishna water issue which witnessed a war of words between the ruling Congress and the main Opposition, BRS.

Mr.Revanth Reddy wondered whether BRS was in support of handing over the projects to the Centre or if it was opposing the development. “Why are they not supporting the resolution for protecting the interests of the State?”

The Chief Minister said the Opposition leader should have participated in the debate and supported the government’s resolution demanding 68% share in the Krishna water to Telangana owing to the extent of the river and its catchment area. He expressed doubts over whether the BRS was in support of ensuring the justified share of 68% Krishna water to Telangana.

He said the participation of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the debate would have sent proper signals to the Central government as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“His participation would have sent a signal that political parties as well as people are united in support of the State’s justified share in Krishna waters,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister made light of the arguments made by BRS MLA T. Harish Rao and others claiming that these comments carried no weight until Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao participates in the debate and expresses his views. “Why is Mr. Rao avoiding the debate? Let him come so that it can be decided who actually did injustice to the State,” he said.

