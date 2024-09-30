GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TGSRTC to run special buses to ease congestion during Dasara and Bathukamma

Published - September 30, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced the launch of special bus services from the suburbs of Hyderabad for the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

“TGSRTC has made arrangements to ensure smooth transportation during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, with 6,000 special buses in operation between October 1 and 15,” said TGSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar on Monday, September 30.

These special buses will operate from key locations such as MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB to accommodate travellers. In addition, buses to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and other destinations via the Gachibowli Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been scheduled for the convenience of employees working in the IT corridor.

Mr. Sajjanar held a virtual meeting with field officials and urged officials to take necessary measures to prevent any issues that passengers faced in previous years and highlighted the need for flexible bus services based on passenger demand.

“As Dasara falls on October 12, increased traffic is anticipated on October 9, 10, and 11. TGSRTC plans to deploy additional buses to meet the surge in demand and is coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to allocate special lanes for RTC buses at toll plazas,” added Mr. Sajjanar.

September 30, 2024

