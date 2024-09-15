ADVERTISEMENT

TGSRTC to deploy special buses for Ganesh immersion

Updated - September 15, 2024 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will deploy as many as 600 special buses on Ganesh immersion scheduled for September 17.

Buses will ply between Basheerbagh and Kachiguda, Ramnagar, Old MLA Quarters and Dilsukhnagar, L B Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Midhani, and TTD Kalyana Mandapam and Boduppal. Buses will also ply between Indira Park and Medipally, Secunderabad Station, Risala Bazaar, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad Station and Jamia Osmania. Buses from Khairtabad will travel to Jeedimetla, Jagadgiri Gutta, Sanathnagar, Kukatpally, Boranbanda, Lingampally, KPHB Colony, Bachupally, Lingampally, KPHB Colony, Patancheru and Secunderabad Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US