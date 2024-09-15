GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TGSRTC to deploy special buses for Ganesh immersion

Updated - September 15, 2024 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will deploy as many as 600 special buses on Ganesh immersion scheduled for September 17.

Buses will ply between Basheerbagh and Kachiguda, Ramnagar, Old MLA Quarters and Dilsukhnagar, L B Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Midhani, and TTD Kalyana Mandapam and Boduppal. Buses will also ply between Indira Park and Medipally, Secunderabad Station, Risala Bazaar, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad Station and Jamia Osmania. Buses from Khairtabad will travel to Jeedimetla, Jagadgiri Gutta, Sanathnagar, Kukatpally, Boranbanda, Lingampally, KPHB Colony, Bachupally, Lingampally, KPHB Colony, Patancheru and Secunderabad Station.

Published - September 15, 2024 07:40 pm IST

