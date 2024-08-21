ADVERTISEMENT

TGSRTC rakes in a record ₹32 crore on Raksha Bandhan

Published - August 21, 2024 04:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) generated ₹32 crore revenue this Raksha Bandhan. According to the transport juggernaut, 92 of its 97 depots recorded an occupancy ratio of more than 100%, with 63 lakh passengers taking buses on a single day.

Additionally, as opposed to the usual 33 lakh kilometres per day, TGSRTC’s buses on Raksha Bandhan logged 38 lakh km. The additional 5 lakh km were clocked on Monday (August 19, 2024).

TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar underscored that the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which provides free travel to women, was successfully implemented and the corporation ensured safe transportation of 41.74 lakh women to their destinations in a single day.

