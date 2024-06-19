GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TGSRTC outsourced women staff felicitated for helping passenger deliver baby

Published - June 19, 2024 12:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Four outsourced women staff of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) earned praise from Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for helping an Odisha-based pregnant woman passenger deliver a baby girl safely on the bus station premises in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Saidamma, Renuka, Bhavani and Lavanya rushed to the aid of a pregnant woman identified as Kumari, who developed labour pains while waiting for a bus along with her husband at the bus station.

They promptly made arrangements helping the pregnant woman give birth to her baby safely before the arrival of the 108 ambulance. The woman and her newborn baby were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The Transport Minister felicitated the four women staff and the bus station manager at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Tuesday. He handed over a cash reward of ₹5,000 each.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.