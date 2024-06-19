TGSRTC outsourced women staff felicitated for helping passenger deliver baby

Four outsourced women staff of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) earned praise from Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for helping an Odisha-based pregnant woman passenger deliver a baby girl safely on the bus station premises in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Saidamma, Renuka, Bhavani and Lavanya rushed to the aid of a pregnant woman identified as Kumari, who developed labour pains while waiting for a bus along with her husband at the bus station.

They promptly made arrangements helping the pregnant woman give birth to her baby safely before the arrival of the 108 ambulance. The woman and her newborn baby were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The Transport Minister felicitated the four women staff and the bus station manager at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Tuesday. He handed over a cash reward of ₹5,000 each.