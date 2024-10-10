TGSRTC operates 5,051 buses during Dasara season

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation till the evening of October 10 pressed into service 5,051 buses of the planned 6,000 extra buses this Dasara season, even as movement of passengers, according to officials, was slightly slower than previous years.

Unlike Sankranti, the movement of passengers in the Dasara season is largely within Telangana. Staff at major bus stations such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station, and officials, were diligently dealing with passenger movement.

Passengers at MGBS were seen boarding buses to and around Nagarkurnool, Shadnagar and Kollapur, among other places. The station had fewer passengers as compared to previous years. The same was the case with the Jubilee Bus Station, which has buses travelling to destinations in north Telangana.

However, the movement of passengers gained momentum later in the evening on Thursday. Both Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station saw passengers waiting in large numbers at platforms to board buses.

“It appears that people have travelled to their destinations in a staggered manner this season. Passenger movement was seen on October 1, October 2 and October 5. We are seeing a slightly fewer number of passengers this year. However, we have buses on standby and will rise to the occasion as and when required,” said an official who was monitoring the movement of buses and passengers at MGBS on Thursday.

Several passengers took buses from places other than these two principal bus stations. Passengers travelling to places like Shadnagar and Mahbubnagar boarded buses from Aramghar, while those planning to reach destinations in the composite Nalgonda district took buses from Uppal. Officials opined that this could be one of the reasons for the relatively lesser rush at bus stations.

“We saw an unexpected rush of passengers on October 9. Today it has been slightly lower. However, we expect a significantly higher number of passengers on Friday,” said P.V. Munishekar, Executive Director (Operations), TGSRTC. He too opined that passengers made way to their destinations over the past week or so.

The TGSRTC has put into place plans to deal with passengers returning to the city at the end of the Dasara holidays. “We expect a lot of rush. However, we will ensure enough buses are available and passengers face no problem,” an official said.

Meanwhile, to meet the demands of travelling public during this period, the South Central Railway has announced operation of 1,400 special train services between various destinations to meet the festive rush.

“These train services are being operated on popular routes from major stations of SCR towards Tirupati, Nizamuddin, Visakhapatnam, Gorakhpur, Agartala, Raxaul, Nagarsol, Danapur, Santragachi, Srikakulam, Nagpur, Malda Town, Patna, Shalimar, Shirdi, Sholapur, Pune, Mumbai and Jaipur. The special trains have been provided with varied coach composition, including both Reserved Coaches and Unreserved coaches, to cater to all segments of passengers,” according to a SCR media release.