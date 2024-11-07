ADVERTISEMENT

TGSRTC Karimnagar region to operate special buses to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 13

Published - November 07, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The TGSRTC Karimnagar region will operate special buses to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 13, 2024, for the benefit of devotees visiting the famous pilgrimage site in connection with Arunachala Giri Pradakshina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special buses will be operated from Godavarikhani, Huzurabad, Karimnagar-I, Jagtial and Vemulawada depots, TGSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager N. Sucharitha said in a statement. These buses will return to the originating points on November 16, 2024.

The special buses will cover the pilgrimage sites in Kanipakam (Andhra Pradesh), Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and Jogulamba-Gadwal (Telangana) en route.

For details contact the TGSRTC depot managers concerned. Those interested can reserve the special bus tickets in advance on the TGSRTC website www.tgsrtcbus.in

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US