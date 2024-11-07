 />
TGSRTC Karimnagar region to operate special buses to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 13

Published - November 07, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The TGSRTC Karimnagar region will operate special buses to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 13, 2024, for the benefit of devotees visiting the famous pilgrimage site in connection with Arunachala Giri Pradakshina.

The special buses will be operated from Godavarikhani, Huzurabad, Karimnagar-I, Jagtial and Vemulawada depots, TGSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager N. Sucharitha said in a statement. These buses will return to the originating points on November 16, 2024.

The special buses will cover the pilgrimage sites in Kanipakam (Andhra Pradesh), Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and Jogulamba-Gadwal (Telangana) en route.

For details contact the TGSRTC depot managers concerned. Those interested can reserve the special bus tickets in advance on the TGSRTC website www.tgsrtcbus.in

