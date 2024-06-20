GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TGSRTC embarks on safe boarding and alighting drive

Published - June 20, 2024 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has embarked on ‘Human Lives Matter’, a drive to ensure passengers board and get off buses safely.

The move comes days after a student lost her life after falling from a bus in Yousufguda

According to Khusro Shah Khan, Regional Manager, Secunderabad Region, as a part of the move, safety driving instructors (SDI) have been posted at different bus stops to keep an eye on entry and exit of passengers from buses. These SDIs have also been instructed to monitor the alertness of the crew, and discourage passengers from foot-boarding.

The first such drive was conducted Bowenpally-Balanagar-Gandimaisamma route and later at the Secunderabad-Uppal-Ghatkesar route.

The TGSRTC has requested passengers to not stand on the carriageway, wait for buses to enter bus bays, give time for drivers to stop the bus, and not board moving buses. The TGSRTC encouraged passengers not to worry in case they do not get off the bus along with their companions, instead, inform conductors or drivers to stop the bus.

Telangana / Hyderabad / public transport

