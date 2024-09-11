GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TGSRTC driver, conductor felicitated for helping child who suffered heart attack during journey

Updated - September 11, 2024 05:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation vice chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar lauded driver B. Gangadhar and conductor G. Gangadhar who came to the aid of a 12-year-old child suffering from heart attack. 

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) lauded the timely intervention of its staff when a passenger suffered a heart attack.

It was on Monday that 12-year-old Kiran was aboard the bus traveling from Bhainsa to Nirmal. When the bus was near Dilawarpur, Kiran suffered a heart attack. The alert driver B. Gangadhar and conductor G. Gangadhar stopped the bus and administered him first aid. When they noticed that his condition worsened, they drove to the Primary Health Centre in Narsapur.

Appreciating both the driver and conductor, vice chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar said that they reached the hospital on time which helped in saving the child’s life.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:26 pm IST

