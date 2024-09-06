TGSPDCL to receive graft complaints against its staff in CMD’s office

HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui has asked the consumers of the Discom to call on 040-2345 4884 or 7680901912 to complain about demand for money/corruption, if any, by the field staff/engineers or those working in offices for carrying out any work ought to be done by the utility.

In a statement, he said on Friday that arrangements have been made in his office (in the corporate office at Mint Compound) to receive complaints of corruption in the TGSPDCL limits. The consumers may also send their complaints through WhatsApp.

“The company is committed to provide quality services to its consumers by following high standards. However, some staff and officers are indulging in corrupt practices, tarnishing the utility’s image. To address this, arrangements have been made to receive complaints directly from consumers and resolve them, and to check irregularities”, the CMD stated.

The company was already providing various services through its website and Mobile App. The consumers could avail services like new service connections, category changes, title transfers and billing corrections through online, he said adding that the utility is also committed to provide a corruption-free environment and quality services to the consumers.

