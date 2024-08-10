GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TGSPDCL not stopped from collecting bills through service providers: RBI

Published - August 10, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Weeks after the utility Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana stopped accepting online payment through service providers like PhonePe, Google Pay and banks citing an RBI directive, the apex bank has clarified its position. “The Reserve Bank has not stopped any biller including TGSPDCL from using third-party interfaces. Instead, such entities providing third-party interfaces should require authorisation from RBI, before carrying out the bill payment function outside BBPS,” is the response to a Right to Information application filed with the Central bank.

The RBI response to the RTI application refers to a master direction of “Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Directions”. This direction adds another layer of paperwork for the utility requiring it to get an authorisation. The RBI has authorised NPCI Bharat Bill Pay Limited (NBBL - a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India) as a payment system provider. Unless the TGSPDCL gets the authorisation, it cannot use the service providers for bill collection.  

On July 1, 2024, the electricity utility had released a statement about unacceptance of bill payments through service providers. 

“Dear Consumers, as per the RBI directions, the Service Providers viz., PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Banks have stopped to accept the electricity bills of TGSPDCL w.e.f. 01/07/2024. Hence, all the consumers are requested to make the monthly current bill payments through TGSPDCL Website/TGSPDCL Mobile App please.”

The sudden shut down of bill collection through the service providers which occasionally gave discounts for payment using the service has not gone down well with users.

“The central bank takes the most absurd decisions in the country for reasons known only to them, on one side the PM takes credit for UPI in India, and on the other hand, the RBI stops UPI payments for a commodity. Brilliance!” wrote a social media user Vijayanand Katıkla summing up the mood.

Related Topics

Telangana / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.