TGSPDCL assistant engineer in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a divisional engineer (Operation-Saroonagar) of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹18,000. According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded to process and forward the complainant’s applications for installation of a 63KV transformer, shifting of 33KV lines and 11KV lines from his place of business to another location. The bribe amount was recovered from the official and he was produced before the Nampally court. Further investigation is under way.

