TGSP agitation: prohibitory orders, not curfew, says city police chief

A day after issuing a memo prohibiting gathering of more than five persons in Hyderabad for a month, Police Commissioner CV Anand clarified that it is not a curfew to dampen the Deepavali celebrations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Commissioner Anand said that the restrictions he cleared are for agitators and not for the public.

“The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) constables are planning to take out rallies, send their families for protests. The orders were issued to avoid all that turmoil. This is no way connected to the festival celebrations,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, about 10-12 constables were detained across Hyderabad on Monday for reportedly planning to carry out a rally towards the Secretariat.

The area around the Secretariat on October 28 was scattered with policemen in khakis and in white with patrol vans parked across the junctions.

“We are ordered to be on the lookout for protesters/agitators and party workers,” said one of the three traffic policemen posted outside Martyrs’ Memorial opposite the Secretariat.

The Commissioner also took to X and said, “This is just to clarify that this notification has nothing to do with the Deepavali festival celebrations. There are some other groups of people who are planning various types of agitations, surprise raids on Secretariat, CM’s residence, DGP office, Raj Bhavan etc. We have intelligence about it and this notification is to give legal backing to any police action in arresting such elements or detaining them. This is very routinely done by police all over the country depending on the need. This is not a curfew as some are falsely claiming,” he said.

The orders stated that the prohibitory orders will remain effective from 6 p.m. of October 27 to 6 p.m. of November 28. This comes in response to intelligence reports suggesting that various organisations and political parties are planning to hold demonstrations that could potentially disrupt peace.

“The intel we received is about how the TGSP constables are planning to carry out protests and rallies to disrupt peace in Hyderabad. The orders shall be strictly followed and action will be taken against those found violating it,” said an officer from the city police.

The only permitted venue for peaceful dharnas and protests is Indira Park Dharna Chowk. Any such activities held elsewhere in the city will be strictly prohibited, he said.

Tight security at Secretariat

In a memo issued by the Chief Security Officer of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, stringent instructions have been imposed on all Telangana Special Police Constables working at the place.

It warns staff against unnecessary interference in matters unrelated to their duties, emphasising that any misconduct could have serious repercussions for everyone. With Section 144 in effect within a 2-kilometre radius of the Secretariat, the memo prohibits participation in gatherings, protests, or any form of civil disobedience. Such actions, it warns, could lead to legal consequences.

The memo also addresses the issue of social media activity, urging staff to avoid posting, sharing, or commenting on provocative content related to the TGSP system, police officers, or the government on platforms like Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Such activities are being closely monitored, and any violations will result in immediate departmental action.

The Chief Security Officer has urged all TGSP personnel to adhere to these guidelines strictly, emphasising the potential impact of any misconduct on the entire TGSP system.