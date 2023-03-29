ADVERTISEMENT

TGPWU writes to Scindia seeking better facilities for airport cabbies

March 29, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) sought the intervention of Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and sought better facilities for drivers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

TGPWU stated on Tuesday that they had sent a letter to Mr. Scindia on behalf of drivers who work at the airport.

With summer already in, the union has requested for a proper shelter for cab drivers at the airport. TGPWU has also sought subsidised food for drivers, who often have to work for long hours. They asked for ₹5 meals, as provided by Annapurna canteens.

GHIAL sources said that they have a canteen, tea counter, bakery, general stores, RO water facility, and a well-maintained washroom for drivers. They, however, pointed out that setting up Annapurna canteens was within the domain of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

