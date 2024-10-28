TGPSC Group-I Mains examination concludes, 67.17% candidates appear for all papers

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) successfully conducted its Group-I Mains examinations with 21,093 candidates appearing for all seven papers. This represents 67.17% of the 31,403 candidates who had qualified for the mains examination which was conducted across 897 centres in Telangana’s 31 districts from October 21 to October 27. The recruitment drive, initiated to fill 563 vacancies in Group-I services, had received a total of 4.03 lakh applications.

The selection process began with a Preliminary Exam held on June 9, from which 31,383 candidates advanced to the Mains. In response to High Court orders, an additional 20 sports candidates were later admitted, bringing the total to 31,403.

District-Wise Breakdown Shows High Participation

The attendance data released by TGPSC highlighted that in Hyderabad, 4,719 of the 5,613 eligible candidates attended all the papers. Rangareddy saw 5,505 out of 8,011 candidates completing all papers. Medchal-Malkajgiri, which had the highest candidate allocation, recorded 10,869 out of 17,779 candidates appearing for all seven papers.

Category-Specific Attendance Figures

The attendance data by category shows that in the Open Category, 3,076 candidates qualified for the mains examination, and of those, 2,384 attended all seven papers. Among candidates in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 1,778 out of 2,774 candidates appeared for every paper. Backward Classes (BC) had the following attendance: BC-A saw 1,648 out of 2,449 candidates attending all papers, BC-B recorded 4,743 of 7,560 candidates, BC-C had 527 of 664 attending all papers, BC-D had 3,847 out of 6,324 qualified candidates and in BC-E, 661 of 924 candidates attended every exam.

Among Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates, 3,503 out of 4,828 attended all seven papers. Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates had a total of 1,983 out of 2,783 appearing for all the papers.

Special Considerations for Sports and PwD Quotas

The Commission admitted two candidates through the Sports quota, later expanded to include 20 candidates following a High Court directive. Of these, 18 sports candidates completed all exams. For Persons with Disabilities (PwD), TGPSC ensured representation by admitting 1,299 candidates across categories based on a 1:50 adequacy ratio, a release said.

Reserved Category Provisions and Non-Local Candidates

TGPSC clarified that candidates from reserved categories are eligible for open-category posts based on their mains examination performance, ensuring fair competition across all categories. Additionally, 182 non-local candidates and 2,368 local candidates were shortlisted under the 5% unreserved vacancies, totaling 2,550.