TGPSC announces Group I prelims results; 31,382 qualify for mains 

About 3.02 lakh candidates appeared in the test

Published - July 08, 2024 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 31,382 candidates cleared the Group-I preliminary test and were declared provisionally admitted for the mains examination on Sunday. 

A total of 31,382 candidates cleared the Group-I preliminary test and were declared provisionally admitted for the mains examination on Sunday. 

A total of 31,382 candidates cleared the Group-I preliminary test and were declared provisionally admitted for the mains examination on Sunday.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) hosted the results on its official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in and the final key was placed in the candidates’ login. The Commission said a 1:50 ratio was followed for admissions to the written (main) examination. The recent demand by student and party-affiliated organisations was 1:100. “The number of candidates to be admitted to the written (main) examination (conventional type) would be fifty (50) times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone. Provided that, in case of any shortfall in respect of candidates in reserved categories as laid down in Rules 22 and 22 (A) of Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules – 1996, action shall be taken to include such number of candidates from the merit list beyond 1:50 ratio as required to meet the shortfall in the respective categories.”

The Commission conducted the preliminary test on June 9 through 897 centres across the State. About 3.02 lakh candidates appeared in the test. The scanned copies of the OMR answer sheets of the candidates were placed in the candidates’ login on June 24. Following objections to the provisional key, a Subject Experts Committee prepared the final key and the same was made available on Sunday.

The Commission said the shortfall in respect of meritorious sportspersons, who claimed sports reservation, will be notified separately after verification. The Group-I main examination will be held from October 21 (Monday) to 27 (Sunday).

