ADVERTISEMENT

TGPSC announces dates of written examinations for Group-II Services Recruitment

Published - August 22, 2024 05:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has rolled out the schedule for the written examinations for the Group-II Services Recruitment on Thursday (August 22, 2024). According to the announcement, candidates who have applied for the posts falling under Group-II Services (General Recruitment), will have to write Paper-I, General Studies and General Ability, from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. of December 15, 2024. The Paper-II History, Polity and Society exam will be held from 3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on the same date.

The exam for Paper-III, Economy and Development, will be conducted from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. of December 16, 2024 and paper-IV Telangana Movement and State Formation will be held from 3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. of the same date. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US