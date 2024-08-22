TGPSC announces dates of written examinations for Group-II Services Recruitment

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has rolled out the schedule for the written examinations for the Group-II Services Recruitment on Thursday (August 22, 2024). According to the announcement, candidates who have applied for the posts falling under Group-II Services (General Recruitment), will have to write Paper-I, General Studies and General Ability, from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. of December 15, 2024. The Paper-II History, Polity and Society exam will be held from 3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on the same date.

The exam for Paper-III, Economy and Development, will be conducted from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. of December 16, 2024 and paper-IV Telangana Movement and State Formation will be held from 3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. of the same date.

