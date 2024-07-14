GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TGNPDCL tries to enhance power supply reliability 

Updated - July 14, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 06:44 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) is implementing new initiatives to provide a more reliable power supply and minimise interruptions across its jurisdiction. This initiative includes the use of unique pole number painting for all 33KV and 11KV poles, a process initiated by Chairman and Managing Director of TGNPDCL Karnati Varun Reddy.

Mr. Reddy highlighted that asset mapping through this unique pole numbering would facilitate easier pole-wise patrolling and more effective maintenance tracking. This system also allows for the monitoring of past interruptions and transformer failures, enabling quick identification and resolution of issues. Consequently, this approach significantly reduces interruption times and helps in pre-emptively addressing potential problems.

Till date, numbering, digitization and Pre-Monsoon Inspection (PMI) have been completed for approximately 1,826 feeders. An action plan is in place to complete the remaining feeders within the next two months. The PMI program, utilizing both the PMI app and pole number painting for asset mapping, streamlines the maintenance and updating of all types of power lines and transformers.

Telangana / Hyderabad / power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution

