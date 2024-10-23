TGNPDCL line inspector lands in ACB net in Paloncha town

G. Nagaraju, a line inspector of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL), was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting ₹26,000 as bribe from a villager in Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

According to ACB sources, the accused officer allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from a resident of Karakagudem village for not registering a case against him on charges of ‘unauthorised use of electricity’.

The line inspector allegedly threatened the complainant with booking a case for using electricity from his close relative’s house for construction of his own house in Karakagudem in an ‘unauthorised manner’.

He allegedly demanded and received the bribe from the complainant for not filing a case against him, ACB sources said.

The trap was laid under the supervision of Khammam DSP Y. Ramesh and the tainted amount was recovered from the line inspector. Further investigation is under way.