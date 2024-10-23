GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TGNPDCL line inspector lands in ACB net in Paloncha town

Published - October 23, 2024 06:34 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

G. Nagaraju, a line inspector of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL), was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting ₹26,000 as bribe from a villager in Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

According to ACB sources, the accused officer allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from a resident of Karakagudem village for not registering a case against him on charges of ‘unauthorised use of electricity’.

The line inspector allegedly threatened the complainant with booking a case for using electricity from his close relative’s house for construction of his own house in Karakagudem in an ‘unauthorised manner’. 

He allegedly demanded and received the bribe from the complainant for not filing a case against him, ACB sources said.

The trap was laid under the supervision of Khammam DSP Y. Ramesh and the tainted amount was recovered from the line inspector. Further investigation is under way.

Published - October 23, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.