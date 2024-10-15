TGMREIS schools locked up for non-payment of rent, opened after government pays up

At least two Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS)-run schools were locked up by the owners after the State government’s agency failed to pay rental dues.

According to sources, the schools are located in Jaishankar Bhupalpally and Huzurnagar. Sources mentioned that rents had not been paid for varying periods, which forced the owners of the premises, from where these schools were operating, to lock them. The situation created a flutter, prompting the State government to move into action to resolve the issue.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tafseer Iqubal, Secretary, TGMREIS, stated that discussions were held with the building owners, who were convinced to grant access. “They have already unlocked the gates,” Mr. Iqubal said early in the evening on Tuesday. “We have released funds. They had some issues connected to repairs (of buildings) but it has been taken care of,” he added.

Later, in a press release, TGMREIS, quoting Faheem Qureshi, Chairman of TGMREIS, blamed the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for the delay in paying rents. Rental arrears equivalent to four months were released on Tuesday.

“The rents of the private buildings were pending since the BRS regime, and the owners were pressing hard for the release of pending rents to them,” the press release stated. It added that rental arrears from August 2023 to November 2023, amounting to approximately ₹28 crore, were released. These funds would help the building owners carry out repairs, ensuring the safety and security of students. Mr. Qureshi also mentioned that the government was committed to settling all outstanding rental dues.

Issues with rent payments to building owners were also reported in 2022, when former Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission Abid Rasool Khan moved the High Court over unpaid dues. TGMREIS had a total of 1,34,265 students in 2023-24, of which 71,161 were boys and 63,104 were girls.