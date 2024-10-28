GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TGMC uncovers 25 fake doctors practicing in Vikarabad

Published - October 28, 2024 11:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Medical Council (TGMC) conducted surprise inspections with four teams in Vikarabad district and discovered a number of centres where fake doctors were practicing. The officials found 25 fake doctor centres in Vikarabad, Parigi and Tandur areas who were providing medical treatment without qualification and administering medicines without knowledge. Vice chairman Dr. Srinivas informed that a case will be filed against these 20 fake practitioners under NMC Act 34, 54, and they may be sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined up to ₹5 lakh.

Chairman Mahesh Kumar informed that the RMP/PMP are not doctors and they are practicing scientific medicine beyond their qualifications and will take legal action against all such fake doctors. He said they will recommend to Vikarabad District Medical Officer to seize these centres as per Clinical Establishments Act.

