TGECET certificate verification from Monday

Certificate verification for eligible and qualified candidates of TGECET for admissions to BE/B.Tech and pharmacy courses (lateral entry into second year) will be held between June 10 (Monday) and June 12 (Wednesday). Provisional allotment of seats will be done on or before June 18. The procedure to exercise options will be carried out till June 14 (Friday).

According to Telangana Council of Higher Education, 9,716 candidates have so far booked the slots for certificate verification. It further advised students that certificate verification can be completed early and that they can avail of more time to exercise options if they book the slot by making a processing payment.