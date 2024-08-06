TGDSC teacher recruitment test concluded smoothly

The Telangana State District Selection Committee teacher recruitment test, which began on July 18 amid protests and demand for postponement, concluded smoothly on Monday. DSC 2024, for recruitment of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), School Assistants (SA), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in local body schools, got 2,79,957 applications for 11,062 posts. According to officials, an overall 87.61% (2,45,263) candidates appeared in the tests. The maximum applications were for SA (1,61,745), followed by SGTs. However, the maximum 92.10% (88,005) attendance was for SGT.

