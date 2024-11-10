TGCSB nabbed 165 cyber criminals involved in 795 cases in Telangana in last six months

A total of 165 cyber criminals, involved in 795 cases in Telangana and a staggering 3,357 cases across India, were arrested by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in the last six months.

Of the arrested, the majority (49%) were from the age group of 21-30 years, 28% were between 31-40 years and 10% were between 41-50 years, data shared by the bureau revealed.

45% graduates or PGs

An analysis of their educational qualifications revealed that 45% were graduates or post-graduates in the fields of technology, business administration and computer applications, 20% studied until Intermediate level and 35% did not even complete their secondary schooling or were illiterate.

The fraudsters were from diverse backgrounds, with 34% of them owning businesses that include hotels, restaurants and real estate, and 21% digital content creators, cab drivers, gym trainers, event managers and RMPs. As many as 14% were private employees, working in petrol bunks, garment shops, toll plazas and delivery services, and another 14% were unemployed.

As per the data, about 9% of the criminals were students, 5% farmers and labourers and 3% were government employees, including assistants in Irrigation and Electricity departments. They were involved in cyber crimes related to part-time jobs, business investment scams, digital arrests, loan frauds, cyber slavery, hacking, impersonation and sextortion and their roles varied from mule account holders and bank account suppliers to operators, SIM suppliers, bank officials and travel agents, among others.

Easy money, peer pressure

The primary ‘motivations’ for these crimes were easy money, family background, debt and peer pressure. Over 76 cases from the seven cyber crime police stations under TGCSB have been exposed. These criminals were arrested from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, New Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said that the information about the arrests has been shared with the police stations concerned across the country for further probe. The bureau emphasised on a zero-tolerance policy towards cyber crime and cautioned citizens to practice basic cyber hygiene by avoiding unknown links, protecting personal details and refraining from transferring money to unverified accounts.