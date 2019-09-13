TGBKS founder resigns and to join BMS

The TRS received a jolt in the Singareni coal belt region following its trade union leader and founder of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) Kengarla Mallaiah along with his supporters resigning from the trade union on Friday.

Mr. Mallaiah, who is currently the TGBKS working president, had been sidelined by the union since last few years and was not invited to the trade union meetings. Incidentally, Mallaiah, a Telangana protagonist joined the TRS in 2002 and founded the TGBKS, a trade union of the party on January 27, 2003. He was instrumental in the growth of TGBKS and emerging as recognized trade union of Singareni Collieries.

It may be recalled that The Hindu had reported in these columns on August 24 that the TGBKS is on the verge of vertical split and its working president Kengarla Mallaiah was planning to quit the union.

Mr. Mallaiah announced his resignation to the TGBKS at Godavarikhani on Friday and is planning to join the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated to the BJP.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr Mallaiah said that he was forced to quit the TGBKS trade union, founded by him, because of unilateral decisions by the party and neglect of senior leaders and encouraging only newcomers. “I took it to the notice of the party high command about the neglect of senior leaders, but in vain. Hence, I was forced to resign to the union along with my supporters,” he claimed.