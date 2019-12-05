TGBKS expels two, notices to two others for brawl at office

The Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), affiliated to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has expelled two leaders and issued show-cause notices to two others for clashes between members of two groups of the union in the broad daylight in Ramagundam in the last week of November.

Following a news report in these columns on the infighting in the regional unit, TGBKS central leadership, led by its president B Venkat Rao and secretary Miryalkar Raji Reddy, conducted an inquiry and expelled union leaders Baby Srinivas and Tirupathi from the union and also removed them from the primary membership of the TGBKS.

Further, the union issued show-cause notices to Gandra Damodar Rao and Samson as first warning and told them to mend their ways and not to come to the streets and abide by the union rules and regulations.

It may be recalled that TGBKS leaders led by its secretary M. Raji Reddy and others visited RG-1 general manager’s office to organise a felicitation programme for its manager Vijaypal Reddy, who was retiring on November 30. TGBKS RG-1 vice president G. Damodar Rao had objected to the felicitation programme and found fault with the central leadership for not informing the local union leaders.

This led to an argument between the two sides, and a group had thrashed Mr. Damodar Rao. Humiliated by the incident, Mr. Damodar Rao threatened not to enter TGBKS office till the leadership suspends the persons involved in the attack on him. Sensing possible trouble to the union activities in the Ramagundam region in the wake of forthcoming elections to the recognised trade union in Singareni, the TGBKS leadership expelled two of its leaders and issued show-cause notice to two others.