TG Southern Discom makes all arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion event

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) has made all arrangements for the Ganesh ‘Shobha Yatra’ and the idol immersion programme scheduled on September 17 in and around Hyderabad by arranging additional infrastructure for bearing the additional load.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom Musharraf Faruqui opened the control rooms set up for the purpose on NTR Marg and on the Tank Bund on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said they had already arranged 3-500 kVA, 31-315 kVA and 37-160 kVA transformers, 55 km length of 11 kV and low-tension cables, required poles and conductors for the purpose.

He explained that the Superintending and Division Engineers had already inspected the large idols, their pandals and their shobha yatra routes in their operational limits and taken up necessary works at road crossings, tightened loose/hanging cables, checked/provided earthing at transformers, insulation, provision of PVC pipes and plastic sheets at iron poles and fuse boxes as part of the safety measures.

The CMD instructed all the field staff to keep vigil on the entire distribution infrastructure in their limits so that no untoward incident could take place. He stated that all the Directors and Chief Engineers were given the responsibility of overseeing the interruption-free power supply during the Ganesh idol immersion programme in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Director (Projects) Nanda Kumar would be responsible for supply issues in NTR Marg, Director (Operations) Narasimhulu for Tank Bund area, Director (Operations) for IDL Tank, Director (Commercial) K. Ramulu for Rangareddy Zone, CE (Commercial) K. Narasimha Swamy for Banjara Hills and Secunderabad Circles, CE (Planning) Bala Swamy for Saroor Nagar Tank and SE (Quality Control) B. Ravi for Sanjeevaiah Park.

Besides, Zonal CEs K. Saibaba would supervise immersion programmes in Medchal zone, P. Anand in Rangareddy zone and Ch. Chakrapani in Metro zone.

Mr. Faruqui stated that the Discom authorities would be available not only in their special control rooms but also in the joint control rooms set up by the police department. Pandal organisers and general public could contact/report in the nearest control rooms or could call on 100 and 1912 for any power supply related issues during the immersion programme.