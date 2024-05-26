TG-RERA issues notices to six real estate developers

Telangana Real Estate Development Authority (TG-RERA) has issued show cause notices to the following projects for violation of norms — Pragna Ecospan (Miyapur), Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Property Developers (Chintalkunta), Northeast Habitations (Kondapur), V. R. Promoters & Developers (Sangareddy), Invest Infra project (KPHB Colony) and Bharati Lake View Tower Builders (Kompally) — on Sunday.

These firms have been asked to reply to the notices issued within 15 days. The authority has reiterated that only registered real estate firms having their projects approved by the GHMC/HMDA/DTCP/UDA/TGIIC and other local bodies should sell their respective flats or plots. It has also appealed to the citizens to not fall prey to pre-launch offers and invest in projects that are registered under RERA.

Those firms issuing advertisements or marketing projects without proper registration or getting building permissions will be dealt with as per law since it goes against the RERA Act. Citizens can check the TG-RERA website which has all the details of the projects registered and approved, including legal titles, works in progress and completion schedules.

Ever since the authority came into existence, about 2,338 projects have been registered within 11 months of formation, and rulings have been given in 210 complaints. In total, about 8,270 projects have been registered while violations were detected in 918 projects of which fines of about ₹30 crore were levied of which about ₹13.70 crore has been collected to date.

TG-RERA secretary has also appealed to the citizens to inform the authority in case of any complaints and violations on WhatsApp - 9000006301, 040-29394972 or mail rera-maud@telangana.gov.in, secy-rera-maud@telangana.gov.in, with documentary evidence. Such complaints will also be forwarded to the district collectors and the local bodies concerned for action under the Recovery Act if necessary, said a press release.

