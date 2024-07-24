TG owns majority stake in Singareni, Centre has no intention to privatise: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, assured that the Central Government has no intention to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and is committed to the welfare and development of the company.

In response to a supplementary question during the question hour of the Lok Sabha, the Minister pointed out that the Centre’s stake in SCCL is 49% while the Telangana Government owns 51%. The Centre has been taking steps towards securing Telangana’s energy security and unleashing the full potential of SCCL by resolving all hurdles hindering its development like resolving issues with Naini coal mine, he said.

The Naini coal mine in Odisha having production capacity of 10 million tonnes per year was allocated to SCCL on August 13, 2015, for captive utilization of coal in the thermal power plant. This mine has been facing an abnormal delay in handing over forest land even after receipt of stage-II forest clearance in October 2022 for operationalising it, explained Mr. Kishan Reddy.

After taking charge, he has held extensive discussions with the Odisha Government to resolve the long pending issue and operationalize the mine at the earliest in the spirit of cooperative federalism. As a result, approval for handing over of 643 Ha of forest land has been accorded to SCCL on July 4.

The Minister thanked Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi for quickly resolving this issue and expected the SCCL to commence the production from the mine shortly. This will further strengthen and secure the energy security needs of Telangana, he added.