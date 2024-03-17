TG number plate launch rakes in ₹2.5 crore for Telangana Transport Department

March 17, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the TG vehicle registration numbers being rolled out, the Transport Department through number reservations raked in an impressive ₹2,51,86,347.

According to the department’s online reservation report, which collates the fee, bid amount, and calculates the total revenue generated, as on March 15, Hyderabad district recorded revenue of ₹51,06,618, followed by Rangareddy district with ₹45,57,862, and Medchal-Malkajgiri district with ₹36,11,423. Transport Department officials said that the reservation and bidding of numbers began on high note.

The Road Transport Authority began issuing TG vehicle registration beginning from March 15. The move came after the Congress government sought the Union government’s permission to use TG instead of TS, which was brought about by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had alleged that the BRS government did so out of personal gain. Those with TS vehicle registration number plates will be retained.

According to RTA officials, the highest bid was for TG 09 0001 vehicle registration number. The successful bidder Rudra Rajeev Kumar paid ₹9,61,111 for the number.

